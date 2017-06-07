Cosby attorneys highlight sex assault accuser's 'confusion'

Cosby has denied all wrongdoing.



Cosby's legal team highlighted erroneous statements she made to police in 2005 when she first reported the incident, including that she had never been alone with Cosby before the alleged 2004 attack. The case's outcome will likely hinge on whether the jury believes her account, as Cosby himself does not plan to testify.



Johnson testified that Cosby assaulted her in 1996, but a lawyer who was involved in a related investigation told the jury that Johnson in an earlier deposition said it occurred in 1990 .

...