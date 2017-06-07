South African ANC's Mantashe bemoans damage on party by leaked emails

South Africa's ruling African National Congress party is being damaged by leaked emails alleging fraud in the awarding of state contracts, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said Wednesday.



Mantashe's comments come six months before the ANC, Nelson Mandela's erstwhile liberation movement that has ruled since the end of apartheid in 1994, holds a conference where members will choose a successor to Zuma.



He said the debate about removing the 75-year old leader would become "less complex" when a new ANC leader is chosen at the party conference in December.

...