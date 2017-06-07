EU unveils defence fund, urges US to stay on world stage

The EU unveiled an unprecedented plan for common defense spending Wednesday to help Europe stand alone as a global military power, while urging the United States under Donald Trump to remain on the world stage.



The EU military plan would be a key part of this, Mogherini said, although insisting that it would not overlap the NATO military alliance.



Big questions remain on how the EU budget will pay for the new defense plans.



France and Germany, the EU's powerhouses, have asked the commission to seize on Brexit as an opportunity for further defense cooperation given that Britain has always opposed closer EU defense ties.



Brussels has repeatedly denied that it is creating an "EU army".

...