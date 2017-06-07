Trump taps Christopher Wray as new FBI director

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is tapping former Justice Department official Christopher Wray to serve as his new FBI director, on the eve of critical testimony by his ousted predecessor.



Wray, a partner at King & Spalding law firm in Washington and Atlanta, served as assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005, working closely with the FBI.



The announcement came just one day before sacked FBI director James Comey gives highly-anticipated testimony on Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. elections and possible collusion with Trump's campaign.

...