US lawmakers to press intel chiefs on Russia ahead of Comey hearing

Top U.S. intelligence officials will face questions on the FBI probe into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. election and fallout from the firing of the bureau's former director, James Comey, when they appear at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.



The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee's open hearing will feature officials closely tied to President Donald Trump's abrupt firing last month of Comey, which sparked accusations the Republican president was trying to hinder the FBI investigation and stifle questions about possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.



Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the second-ranking official at the Department of Justice who signed a letter recommending Comey's dismissal, will testify a day ahead of Comey's own hotly anticipated testimony.



Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who took over after Comey was fired, will also be at the hearing.



Trump on Wednesday said he intended to nominate a former Justice Department official, Christopher Wray, to replace Comey as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

