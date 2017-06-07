Anti-Muslim crimes spike in London after attack: mayor

Anti-Muslim crimes in the British capital have increased fivefold since the London Bridge terror attack, Mayor Sadiq Khan said Wednesday, warning that police would take a "zero-tolerance approach".



It said 54 racist incidents were recorded on Tuesday, compared to a daily average of 38 so far in 2017 .



Twenty of them were anti-Muslim incidents, well above the 2017 daily average of 3.5 .



London's Metropolitan Police said it had made 25 arrests for hate crime offenses since Saturday, when eight people were killed by three Islamist extremists in the city center.

...