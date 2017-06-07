Utah tries to fathom suburb shooting that killed mom, son

Utah investigators and residents of a middle-class Salt Lake City suburb were trying Wednesday to understand what led a man to open fire on a woman and children inside a car -- leaving the woman and one of her sons dead, another son in critical condition and a girl injured.



Authorities said she had picked up the female victim and her two sons to give them a ride "out of the area" moments before the attack as they walked alongside a road in the city of Sandy.



It was unclear what prompted the driver, who had her daughter riding with her, to pick up the woman and the two boys.



The other son of the woman who had been walking on the road was in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

...