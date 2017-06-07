U.K. security services struggle to foil copycats

Just hours before Khuram Butt and two accomplices drove a rented van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people nearby, he was asking neighbors where he could hire a vehicle. One of the neighbors, Ikenna Chigbo, said he recognized Butt from a photo issued by British police following Saturday night's attack in the capital that killed seven and injured nearly 50 .



Saturday's attack follows a similar method first seen in Britain four years ago when two British Muslim converts used a car to mow down soldier Lee Rigby before stabbing him to death.



Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 has identified about 23,000 people as potentially violent Islamists with 3,000 of these considered to pose a threat.



At least two dozen people are needed to carry out 24-hour surveillance on just one suspect and about 50 officers can be required at times.



"It's costly and difficult and it's hard to know what's going on in people's minds," Commissioner Dick said. The authorities say they have foiled 18 plots since Rigby's killing, including five since the Westminster Bridge attack in March.

...