British town bemoans weak leadership choice

A once-thriving steel town in central England, Corby has backed the winning party in every British general election since 1983 and if Labour is to upset opinion polls which point to victory for May's Conservatives, this is the kind of parliamentary seat it needs to take.



The town overwhelmingly backed leaving the European Union in last year's referendum, following a campaign when immigration became a central issue.



Voters were unimpressed with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran anti-war campaigner who the Conservatives have tried to paint as soft on fighting terrorism.



Local residents, however, have little time for May either, even though the Conservatives have traditionally portrayed themselves as the party of law and order.



The Corby parliamentary constituency has been hotly contested by the two main parties, changing hands five times since 1983 .



In worrying increasingly about national security, Corby residents appear broadly typical of voters across Britain. After Saturday's attack in London in which eight people died, an Opinium poll showed 11 percent of respondents said anti-terrorism policy would influence their vote, up from just 2 percent last week.

