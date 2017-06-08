London attacker’s mother says son radicalized in U.K.

All three of the attackers were shot dead by police.



The other two attackers were identified as Khuram Butt, a 27-year-old whose extremist views had been reported to police, and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, also known as Rachid Elkhdar, a Moroccan pastry chef.



Several people had alerted police to Butt's extremist views in the past two years.



Thomas was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began Saturday night. Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested he might have been thrown into the River Thames, which London Bridge crosses.

...