How will the United Kingdom election work?

Here is a guide to how the election will work.



The national election is thus the election for the House of Commons. Voters are asked to elect a member of Parliament for their local constituency, which on average have about 72,000 voters.



For the election to produce a majority government, the biggest party theoretically must win at least 326 seats of the 650 regional constituencies.



Turnout at national elections in Britain has fallen since the 1950s, when it used to be over 80 percent.



The number of register voters in the 2015 general election was 46.4 million. Turnout was 66.4 percent, the highest turnout since 1997 .



Turnout was higher at the 2016 referendum on EU membership, with 72.2 percent of an electorate of 46,500,001 voting.



On one day alone, the electoral commission received 622,000 applications.



In all, more than 1 million people under 25 have registered to voted since the election was announced in April, compared to around 700,000 in the same time period ahead of the 2015 election.

