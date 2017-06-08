Trump to nominate former Justice official to head FBI

President Donald Trump Wednesday announced his pick for FBI director – Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official who served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's personal lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation. Trump's early morning two-sentence tweet that he intends to nominate Wray came one day before the FBI director that Trump fired last month, James Comey, was to testify in public on Capitol Hill for the first time since his dismissal.



Christie and Wray met when Christie was the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey in the Bush administration.



Christie, who has informally advised Trump, was not charged in the bridge case.

...