White House looks for ways to undermine Comey’s credibility ahead of testimony

With fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony just a day away, the White House and its allies were scrambling for ways to offset potential damage. Asked Tuesday about the testimony, President Donald Trump was tight-lipped.



Comey's testimony Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee could expose new details regarding his discussions with Trump about the federal investigation into Russia's election meddling.



Tuesday evening a person familiar with the situation said Comey had told Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he did not want to be left alone with Trump.



Trump's White House and its allies are crafting a strategy aimed at undermining Comey's credibility.



Comey's testimony marks his first public comments since he was abruptly ousted by Trump on May 9 .



Despite the mounting legal questions now shadowing the White House, Trump has needled Comey publicly.



Still, Trump supporters say they are willing to step in to help the White House deflect any accusations from Comey.

...