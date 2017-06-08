May tries to shift focus back to Brexit

Britain is voting Thursday in a snap general election that Prime Minister Theresa May called to firm her hand in Brexit negotiations but may end up undermining her authority. Wednesday, the eve of the election, May returned to her core message that only she can deliver a good Brexit deal, moving on from a heated national debate over security after two deadly Islamist attacks.



May unexpectedly called the snap vote seven weeks ago, seeking to increase her working parliamentary majority of 17 .



May has sought to portray Corbyn as the weak leader of a spendthrift party which would crash Britain's $2.5 trillion economy and lead the country to ruin in chaotic Brexit negotiations.

...