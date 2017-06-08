Philippines says Islamist fighters on back foot in besieged city

A joint group of police and military forces stands guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city, Philippines June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Philippines says militants had planned much larger-scale attack
Philippine troops find stash of banknotes as fighters pull back
Duterte: No talks even if you kill hostages
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Philippines says militants had planned much larger-scale attack
Philippine troops find stash of banknotes as fighters pull back
Duterte: No talks even if you kill hostages
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE