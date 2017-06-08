China reiterates opposition to anti-missile system despite delay

China reiterated its opposition on Thursday to the U.S. deployment of an anti-missile system in South Korea, after Seoul said it would hold off on installing remaining components until it completes an assessment of the system's environmental impact.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that elements of U.S. anti-missile systems in Alaska and South Korea were a challenge to Russia and that Moscow had no choice but to build up its own forces in response.



The Global Times, published by China's official People's Daily, however said that no matter the outcome of the environmental study, South Korea's announcement could reduce tensions.

...