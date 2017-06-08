Norway Supreme Court turns down mass murderer Breivik's appeal

The Norwegian Supreme Court will not take up an appeal lodged by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik protesting against his prison conditions, the court said on Thursday.



Breivik was seeking to overturn a March decision by a Norwegian appeals court that ruled that his near-isolation in a three-room cell respected human rights.



Breivik has been told of the Supreme Court's decision, Mona Danielsen, one of his lawyers, told Reuters.



Survivors and relatives of the victims welcomed the decision.



"Good," said Eskil Pedersen, a survivor of the shooting, on Twitter, linking to the Supreme Court's decision.

...