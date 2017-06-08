Pakistan says army prevents ISIS group from establishing base

A recent military operation foiled an attempt to set up an organized ISIS group base in the country's southwest, the Pakistani army said Thursday.



Five soldiers were wounded, the army said.



A bomb-making facility in the base was destroyed by the army, which also seized 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of explosives, three suicide bombing vests, hand grenades, rocket launchers, machine guns, sniper rifles and communication systems, the army said.



The suicide bomber who targeted the lawmaker had been sent from this base, said Pakistani army spokesman Maj.

