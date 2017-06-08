US man convicted after agreeing to be ISIS suicide bomber

A 27-year-old American who joined ISIS and agreed to be a suicide bomber was convicted Wednesday of helping the extremist organization, US prosecutors said.



Mohamad Jamal Khweis had traveled in December 2015 to ISIS's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa after quitting his job, selling his car and closing online accounts, authorities said.



A federal jury convicted Khweis on all three charges against him, including providing and conspiring to provide material support or resources to ISIS, and a related firearms count.

...