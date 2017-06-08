Comey testifies on Trump pressure, Russia probe

Fired FBI chief James Comey takes center stage Thursday in a dramatic day of testimony on a probe into Russian meddling in the US election that is shaking the foundations of Donald Trump's presidency.



Setting up Comey's hotly-anticipated appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee was a statement for the record Wednesday in which the lawman detailed Trump's persistent pressure for him to show loyalty and drop a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn's Russia links.



Democrats are intent on determining whether Trump's actions amounted to obstruction of justice, while Republicans have zeroed in on Comey's admission he assured the president on more than one occasion he was not a target of the FBI's investigation.



Trump abruptly fired Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on May 9, admitting later that the Russia probe was on his mind at the time.



Comey was not the only one who reportedly leaned on by Trump. The Washington Post reported that the president also approached Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers about the Flynn probe.



- Trump 'vindicated' by Comey --

...