Brazil election court weighs Temer's fate

Judges on Brazil's election court were expected to begin voting Thursday on whether to strip President Michel Temer of his mandate, potentially plunging Latin America's biggest country into its second leadership crisis in a year.



At issue are allegations that the 2014 re-election of president Dilma Rousseff and her then-vice president Temer was fundamentally flawed because corrupt campaign funds were used.



If the court votes to scrap the election result, Temer -- who took over only last year when Rousseff was impeached -- could lose his job, forcing Brazil's congress to pick an interim president.



If found guilty at the TSE, Temer would be able to appeal.

...