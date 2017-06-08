ISIS is reorganizing, targeting Europe: UN official

Despite defeats in Iraq and Syria, ISIS has reorganized and is now "more focused than ever" on attacking Europe and other areas outside that conflict zone, a senior UN official said Thursday.



Speaking before the UN Security Council, Feltman cited recent attacks in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, Sweden and Turkey.



The total number of ISIS fighters and the group's revenues have also dropped during the same period, Feltman added.



The Sahel G5 states agreed in March to set up the special counter-terrorism operation of 5,000 troops for the region.

...