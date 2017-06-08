Dramatic footage released showing deadly London attacks

Dramatic video footage released Thursday captures the moment when armed police swooped into a busy market area near London Bridge on Saturday night and shot dead three attackers who had just left a trail of bloodshed, killing eight people and wounding scores.



The surveillance camera footage shows the first police car rolling forward as the attackers lunge at a man to stab him during the late night attacks.



Shortly later, the lifeless bodies of the attackers are seen on the pavement. Some 48 rounds were fired to stop the attack within eight minutes.



Saturday's attack was the third such deadly incident in England in just three months.



Police arrested three men in east London Wednesday over the attack, taking them to police stations for questioning.



The two other attackers were named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane.



The market was unlikely to open before Sunday, according to police.

