U.K. voters divided along party and social lines

As one walks from Edgware Road toward Paddington, not only does the scenery change but so do the voters' sentiments. Across Edgware Road, a mainly immigrant community, voters voiced their support to the Labour Party.



The Conservatives are touting Prime Minister Theresa May as the only official fit to negotiate the exit, discussions for which are set to start in as little as 11 days after the elections. While Labour is blaming the Conservatives for misleading the public on Brexit and is promising increased welfare provisions by the state, such as free university fees.



Mohammad Hajj, 36, has been living in the United Kingdom for the last 15 years. From his electronics shop in Edgware Road he said he's voting Labour.



Ali, an Iraqi shopkeeper also said he's voting Labour.



Yet there are some who considered a vote for Labour to be selfish.



On the other side of the city, in an area known as Tower Hamlets, police have been deployed around its 75 voting centers after reports had emerged of campaigners unfairly influencing the voting process.



Just outside the station, Shuroo1 Abu El Nas, a Lab Technician from Sudan had just finished casting her vote for Labour.

