Hung Parliament stuns U.K. Conservatives

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party will fail to win a parliamentary majority in Britain's election, according to an exit poll Thursday, a result that would plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.



The exit poll predicted May's party would not win a majority of the 650 seats in Parliament to take office alone, meaning she would have to form a coalition or attempt to govern with the backing of other smaller parties.



The poll forecast the Scottish National Party would win 34 seats, the center-left Liberal Democrats 14, the Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru three and the Greens one.



If the exit poll is correct, Labour, led by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, could attempt to form a government with those smaller parties, which strongly oppose most of May's policies on domestic issues such as public spending cuts.

