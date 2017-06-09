British PM loses majority, faces pressure to resign

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Conservative Party HQ in central London, on June 9, 2017, hours after the polls closed in the British general election. / AFP / Ben STANSALL
In shadow of terror, British election tighter than expected
British PM May says she does not predict election results
UK opposition leader urges PM to quit over police cuts
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
In shadow of terror, British election tighter than expected
British PM May says she does not predict election results
UK opposition leader urges PM to quit over police cuts
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE