Australian counter-terrorism police conduct raids after fatal siege

Australian counter-terrorism police conducted raids in the southern city of Melbourne Friday and questioned three men they said were suspected of providing weapons used in a deadly siege this week claimed by ISIS.



The Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation joined police in carrying out search warrants on five addresses linked to Monday's attack in Australia's second-largest city, Victoria state Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton said.



Patton told reporters a 32-year-old man was arrested after Friday's raids, however police later said they released the man without charge. A second man, 31, and his father were being questioned by counter-terrorism police, he said.



Khayre was granted parole in November after being convicted of a violent home invasion.

...