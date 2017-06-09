Heavy rains fall as ships, locals search Myanmar crash site

Navy ships and fishing boats navigated high waves in bad weather Friday to retrieve bodies and debris from the waters off Myanmar's coast where a military plane carrying 122 people, including 15 children, crashed two days earlier.



Waves were 2.5 meters (more than 8 feet) high in the Andaman Sea, but eight navy ships and 20 local fishing boats were searching, the military commander in chief's office said.



The bodies of 31 people -- 21 women, eight children and two men -- had been recovered as of Thursday night, as well as luggage and airplane parts, according to a military Facebook page.

