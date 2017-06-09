China rolls out green carpet for California on climate

China treated a U.S. state governor to a red carpet reception this week, while President Donald Trump's energy chief received a low-key greeting, a signal that Beijing is ready to go around the White House in the battle against climate change.



Since Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal, China has repeatedly vowed to uphold the accord and work with American states that share its determination.



Brown and Perry arrived in Beijing for a ministerial-level clean energy meeting just days after Trump's shock announcement.



By the end of a week-long tour Brown said he had secured several preliminary agreements relating to clean energy and the establishment of a China-California climate institute at Tsinghua University in Beijing.



Perry called for Sino-U.S. cooperation on clean energy, noting America was still keen to work with China despite Trump's decision to exit the global climate agreement.

