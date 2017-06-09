Election dents Scottish nationalists' hopes for independence

Scotland's bid for a second independence referendum was dealt a blow when Nicola Sturgeon's nationalists lost 21 of its 56 seats to parties that want to keep the United Kingdom united.



The Scottish National Party, which nearly swept the board in Scotland two years ago, saw a resurgent Conservative Party north of the border claim scalps including former leader Alex Salmond and deputy leader Angus Robertson.



Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said the party had its best result in 20 years.



The SNP still took 35 seats, while the Conservatives won 13 seats in Scotland, achieving the second largest share of the vote.

