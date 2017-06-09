China's Xi tells India's Modi issues should be managed "appropriately"

Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the two countries should work to "appropriately" manage their differences, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement online.



Xi also congratulated India on becoming an official member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) security bloc, jointly led by Russia and China.



Modi thanked Xi for supporting India to join the SCO and said that the two countries should respect each others core interests and appropriately manage differences, according to the Chinese foreign ministry post.



Xi also said that China and India should increase trade and investment cooperation to ensure that the two countries were able to enjoy more "early stage profits" from large scale projects in infrastructure and industry.

...