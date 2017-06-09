Philippine war refugees facing deadly health risks

More than 200,000 people displaced after Islamist militants attacked a southern Philippine city are facing deadly health risks, relief groups said Friday after a fleeing mother told AFP her baby died because of a lack of medical care.



About 240,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in Marawi, according to the government.



Twenty civilians have been confirmed killed due to the fighting, according to the government, but the true number is likely to be higher with authorities yet to fully assess the roughly 10 percent of Marawi still being held by the militants.



The Philippine military said Friday it hoped to defeat the militants by Monday, which is independence day.

...