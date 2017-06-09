S.Korea will not change THAAD agreement with US: security adviser

South Korea does not aim to change its agreement with the United States on the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system and it will continue to work closely with Washington on it, the South's top national security adviser said Friday.



U.S. ally South Korea said Wednesday it would hold off on installing remaining elements of the THAAD system, which China strongly objects to, until the environmental study was completed.



The United States and South Korea have said the THAAD system is only aimed at defending against North Korean missiles.



Chung said South Korea would discuss measures to strengthen its alliance with the United States and address the growing threat from North Korea's weapons programs during a summit between Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump set for late June.

