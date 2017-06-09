Spain's Catalonia announces October independence vote

The leader of Spain's Catalonia region, where a separatist movement is in full swing, Friday announced an independence referendum for October 1 in defiance of Madrid which is firmly against such a vote.



Separatist politicians in the northeastern region have tried for years to win approval from Spain's central government for a vote like Scotland's 2014 referendum on independence from Britain, which resulted in a "no" vote.



In 2014, Catalonia held a non-binding vote under then president Artur Mas, in which more than 80 percent of those who cast a ballot chose independence, although just 2.3 million out of 6.3 million eligible voters took part.

