Comey testimony raises questions over Trump acts amid Russia probe

Washington buzzed with new questions Friday after ousted FBI director James Comey accused President Donald Trump of lies and defamation, in gripping testimony that undermined an already troubled White House.



The testimony painted a devastating picture of an untrustworthy president, who at best unknowingly shred the norms of office by pressing Comey on a probe into Russian election meddling, and at worst may have criminally obstructed justice.



Easing months of speculation, Comey confirmed that Trump was not personally under investigation when he left the FBI last month.



The White House and Trump's lawyers expressed vindication over some parts of Comey's testimony and lashed out at others.



Democrats are intent on determining whether Trump's actions amounted to obstruction of justice, while Republicans zeroed in on Comey's admission he assured the president he was not personally an FBI investigation target.



Trump abruptly fired Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on May 9, admitting later that the Russia probe was on his mind at the time.



In an Oval Office tete-a-tete the following month, Comey said Trump pressed him to drop the FBI investigation into Flynn, who had been fired for lying to the vice president about unreported conversations with the Russian ambassador.

