Cosby trial nearing end as prosecutors use his words against him

Cosby, 79, has denied all the claims.



Prosecutors will continue Friday showing jurors portions of the deposition, including Cosby's admission that he obtained Quaaludes, a sedative, to give to young women.



The deposition came as part of Constand's civil lawsuit, which was filed in 2005 soon after prosecutors declined to bring charges at the time.



A federal judge's decision to unseal Cosby's deposition in 2015 prompted prosecutors in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, to reopen the case and later bring charges just before the statute of limitations expired.

