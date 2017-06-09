French PM says any minister under formal investigation must resign

France's prime minister said Friday any minister put under formal investigation for improper conduct must resign, as allegations of misuse of funds hung over the new government two days before a parliamentary election where it seeks a majority.



Paris prosecutors were tipped off this week about alleged fake jobs at the European Parliament for officials from the centrist Modem party of Justice Minister Francois Bayrou, a legal source said Thursday.



A Ipsos Sopra Steria poll published Friday found LREM was poised to win nearly a third of the vote in the first round Sunday, setting it up to secure the biggest majority in nearly fifty years.

