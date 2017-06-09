India, Pakistan join China and Russia-led security bloc

Asian rivals India and Pakistan Friday formally joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a security bloc spearheaded by China and Russia, despite bilateral tensions bubbling over Kashmir.



Modi Friday hailed India's accession as a "landmark moment in the journey of the SCO" and pledged India would play a "constructive and active role" in the organisation that also includes ex-Soviet states Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.



Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947 .

...