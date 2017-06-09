Philippine military asks Facebook to close extremist accounts

The Philippine military Friday asked Facebook to close dozens of accounts linked to Islamist militants who attacked a southern city, saying they were being used for propaganda.



Military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-ar Herrera said the armed forces' social media unit uncovered 63 Facebook accounts belonging to the extremists and their supporters.



Forty government troops and 138 militants, have been confirmed killed due to the fighting, according to Herrera.



When asked about the military's request, Facebook told AFP it would remove accounts that promoted terrorism.

