Al-Qaeda-linked group claims deadly UN base attack

A powerful Al-Qaeda-linked group Friday claimed an attack on a United Nations camp that killed three peacekeepers in Kidal in Mali's troubled north.



It has been targeted constantly by extremists, with dozens of peacekeepers killed.



Since 2015, extremists have targeted Mali's center and their activities have spilled over into neighboring countries including Niger and Burkina Faso.



Their last attack killed two peacekeepers on May 23 near Aguelhok, near the border with Algeria, while a Liberian peacekeeper was killed earlier in May close to Timbuktu.

