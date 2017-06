FILE - This is a Wednesday, June 7, 2017 file photo of a banner showing French journalist Mathias Depardon, who has been held in Turkey for one month, is displayed on the mayor's house of the 4th district of Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement Friday June 9, 2017 that Mathias Depardon was released, without elaborating. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus/File)