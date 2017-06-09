EU fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock UK vote

European Union leaders fear Prime Minister Theresa May's shock loss of her parliamentary majority raises the risk of failure in Brexit negotiations due to start this month that will usher Britain out of the EU in March 2019 .



May, who had campaigned against Brexit last year, delivered her terms for withdrawal on March 29 that included a clean break from the EU single market.



That would also make it improbable that Britain could secure the rapid free trade agreement it wants with the EU after it leaves.



However, May and her allies have questioned the EU's negotiating proposals.



While the other 27 states would quite possibly be willing to extend to Britain the same kind of access to EU markets they offer to Norway or Switzerland, they have made clear that would mean Britain continuing to pay into the EU budget and obey EU rules, including on free migration across the bloc, while no longer having any say in how the Union's policies are set.

