Trump goes on offensive against ex-FBI chief, calling him a 'leaker'

Trump broke his silence on Comey's damning congressional testimony with a single tweet that echoed the points made by his private lawyer after Thursday's hearing: Trump himself was not under investigation and Comey gave an account of his conversation with the president to a lawyer who shared it with a news outlet.



The Republican president stopped short of saying that Comey lied under oath.



In the hearing, Comey did not disclose any links between Trump advisers and alleged Russian meddling.



Comey told the Senate panel that he shared an unclassified memo about his February conversation with Trump about Flynn because he hoped it would lead to the appointment of a special counsel.



Legal experts questioned whether Trump's private encounters with Comey could be considered privileged.



Collins said she believed Trump did not understand the boundaries between the White House and FBI.

...