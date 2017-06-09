Cyprus talks to resume in Geneva on June 28: UN

The Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders will resume UN-led talks on reunification of the island on June 28 in Geneva, a spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Friday.



Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, who heads the island's internationally recognized government, and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci will meet under UN auspices, the UN statement said.



The Greek Cypriot side demanded that the withdrawal of Turkish troops be discussed at the conference in Geneva as part of security arrangements.



After a UN reunification blueprint was rejected by Greek Cypriots in a referendum in 2004, Cyprus joined the EU still a divided island, with the breakaway north recognized only by Turkey.

