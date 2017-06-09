Temer's future in balance as Brazil election court begins vote

The lead judge looking into corruption during Brazil's 2014 presidential election voted Friday to strip President Michel Temer of his mandate, but the overall result remained unclear, with six judges yet to weigh in.



Despite Justice Herman Benjamin's vote against Temer, Brazilian analysts expected a narrow acquittal for the scandal-plagued president.



A guilty verdict could mean removing Temer from office and Congress having to pick a new interim president to serve the rest of his term to the end of 2018 .



Temer was only vice president when re-elected on the ticket of then president Dilma Rousseff in 2014 .



Under the constitution, the lower house would have to approve charges by Janot against a president by a two-thirds majority.



If Temer goes, the speaker of the lower house would take over for 30 days during which legislators would choose a new interim president to serve through 2018 .

