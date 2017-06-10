Catalonia calls October referendum on independence

Catalonia will hold a referendum on splitting from Spain on Oct. 1, the head of the region said Friday, ratcheting up a confrontation with the central government in Madrid, which says such a vote is illegal and must not take place.



Previous secessionist challenges in Catalonia – a populous and wealthy region in northeastern Spain that has its own language and Barcelona as its capital – were blocked by Spain's conservative government and the Constitutional Court.



Catalonia represents a fifth of Spain's GDP and has a population of over 7 million.



The 65-year-old came to live in Catalonia when she was 11 from central Spain and said she would be in favor of secession.

