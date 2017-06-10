EU chief calls for European defense alliance

Europe's chief executive appealed to EU governments Friday to forge a military alliance to defend the bloc and enhance its power abroad, warning that the United States was no longer prepared to do it for them.



Britain had long blocked EU defense integration, fearing a European army that would challenge national sovereignty. NATO broadly supports EU defense integration, as 22 EU states are members of the U.S.-led alliance.



EU leaders will discuss broad European defense plans, first put forward by France and Germany following Britain's EU referendum a year ago, at a summit on June 22-23 in Brussels.

