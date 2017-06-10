French legislative polls: What you need to know

France votes in two-round elections on June 11 and 18 seen as a major test for new President Emmanuel Macron, keen to win a strong parliamentary majority to push through reforms.



Jean-Luc Melenchon: The Communist-backed socialist scored 19.6 percent in the first round of the presidential ballot. His La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) movement is putting up candidates in 500 constituencies, and hopes to win at least 15 seats in the National Assembly to form a parliamentary group.



National Front: Weakened after the poorer-than-expected score by its leader Marine Le Pen in the presidential runoff against Emmanuel Macron (33.9 percent), the National Front nonetheless wants to present itself as the main opposition, with 10.7 million voters.



Part of its electorate has left for Macron, others for La France Insoumise.

