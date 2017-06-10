Step 2 for Macron: Consolidating power

Winning the French presidency was Step 1 for Emmanuel Macron.



Not only is the two-round vote, this Sunday and next, expected to install hundreds of new faces in the 577-seat lower house, but many will likely be first-time lawmakers, making good on Macron's campaign promises to take a broom to established, old-style politics.



Half of the candidates for Macron's fledgling La Republique en Marche (LREM) party have, like him, never previously held elected office.



Similarly, far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon also is banking that his strong fourth place in the presidential ballot will help secure legislative seats for himself and his candidates.



For the first time, neither of them made the decisive May runoff vote that was contested between Macron and Le Pen.

...