May fighting to hang on after gamble fails

In the big book of political blunders, Theresa May's decision to hold a snap election to solidify her Brexit mandate will rank among the most memorable – and the most unnecessary. The British prime minister was cruising along two months ago with a solid majority in Parliament and several years to run on her party's mandate.



May seemed virtually certain to add to her party's strength, win a mandate in her own name – not just as a stand-in for her predecessor, David Cameron, who quit after Britain voted to leave the European Union last June – and gain five years to negotiate a deal on Britain's exit from the European Union without facing a pesky national vote soon after the scheduled Brexit date of March 2019 .



After Thursday's vote, May's Conservative Party still has the largest number of lawmakers, but lacks a parliamentary majority.



Corbyn's newly energized Labour Party officially backs Brexit – since voters endorsed it in a referendum last year – but many important figures in the party advocate a much "softer" approach, and their views now may now carry sway.

...